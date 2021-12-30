Thursday Falls Ride hours reduced due to employee shortage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has reduced Falls Ride hours for Thursday, Dec. 30, due to a shortage in bus drivers.

Service hours for the connector and southwest routes have changed to the following:

Connector route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Southwest route will not run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The night crawler will remain in service. City officials said passengers who normally use the connector route to travel to Sikes Senter Mall can use the central route instead.

If you’re interested in becoming a bus driver for Falls Ride, head to the City of Wichita Falls Human Resources Department website.

