VITA looking for volunteers ahead of tax season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Volunteers who help prepare taxes are in desperate need of more hands for the upcoming 2021 tax season.

The North Texas Area United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, also known as VITA, is looking for at least 70 volunteers who are willing to take a three-week training course to learn how to prepare taxes for those in the community at least a few days out of the week.

“I just need more volunteers and I need good consistent volunteers,” said Genevieve Anderson, VITA program director. “People that care about the community and wanna be a part of something bigger than themselves.”

Anderson said last year she lost many volunteers due to COVID, and some were burnt out on being shorthanded and having to work past the April deadline. The first three-week VITA training class starts on January 8 from 9:00 am. to 5:00 p.m. To find out how you can volunteer, head over to the VITA website.

