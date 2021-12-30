Email City Guide
WF Police Department keeping an eye on residents for New Year’s Eve

Safety on the roads this holiday
Drunk Driving
Drunk Driving(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The new year will be here in just a few days and the Wichita Falls Police Department wants everyone to have a safe holiday. Sargent Charlie Eipper said if it’s slow enough for officers to keep an eye on problem areas, they’ll watch parking lots, check in on bars and clubs. He said if you see a drunk driver here are some signs to look out for.

“If they’re swerving back and forth..These days that could be somebody texting. So whether they’re texting or their impaired you always want to back away and create distance. If you feel like you need too and it’s an emergency pull over get the information on the car..Call 9-1-1- so we can show up,” said Eipper.

Eipper said most of his calls about drunk drivers come from other drivers.

