WFAFB releases January mobile pantry schedule

The mobile pantry’s first stop of 2022 will be at Lake Wichita Park.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Area Food Bank officials have released the January schedule for their mobile pantry stops.

The mobile pantry’s first stop of 2022 will be at Lake Wichita Park on Monday, Jan. 6, from 5-6:30 p.m. Then, the mobile pantry will be at Blue Sky Self Storage on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 9-11 a.m.

The full mobile pantry schedule for January, February and March can be found below:

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank's January mobile pantry schedule.
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank's January mobile pantry schedule.(WFAFB)

