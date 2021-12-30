WFISD teachers receive $68,500 in HEDC stipends

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Teachers at seven economically-disadvantaged WFISD schools received a second $500 stipend as part of the district’s plan to help high-needs campuses.

This is the second year that the District Advisory Committee has used a special stipend to recruit and retain teachers at schools designated as High Economically Disadvantaged Campuses (HEDC). The stipend is part of the Strategic Compensation Plan, and uses Title II funds to pay certain staff members $1,000 to return to their respective schools.

Teachers awarded funds included homeroom teachers for pre-K to grade 2, specific STAAR classes in grades 3-12, and interventionists. They received $500 in their December paychecks in addition to an August payment of $500. New teachers at six HDEC campuses also received $500 in their December paychecks.

Lamar, Haynes, and Kirby Middle School all received funds from the stipends (pictured top to bottom). (WFISD)

The district paid out a total of $68,500 in stipends through the Strategic Compensation Plan this year, benefitting schools like Burgess, Scotland Park, Zundy, Lamar, Booker T. Washington, Haynes and Kirby Middle School.

