Low inventory on homes in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re having a hard time finding a home in Wichita Falls, you may not be alone. One Wichita Falls realtor and owner of Bishop Realtor Group said this is the lowest residential inventory he’s ever seen in Wichita Falls.

Denny Bishop said in previous years the number of homes available to buyers used to be a little above 1,000, but now he’s seeing a change.

“We looked at the numbers today, and there are 284 available residential homes for sale in the MLS. Three or four years ago, we were about 1,200 usually each year,” explained Bishop.

Bishop went on to add that lenders have money for buyers to purchase a home, but the lack of options is affecting people looking for a home.

