One business in Wichita Falls prepares for NYE

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This year some people may feel more comfortable with heading and parting this New Year. Two Wichita Falls residents and co-workers believe people celebrating the New Year shouldn’t be afraid.

“We all can get it, it’s survivable now...we’ve got treatment for it now,” said Kathi Scott resident of Wichita Falls.

She said with the new year coming up---people shouldn’t have fear about going out. And her co-worker agrees.

“I really don’t have a fear of it. I’ve been through it..I’ve done it. If you’ve had a fear of it do what makes you feel best to take care of yourself,” said Tenai Hudson, resident of Wichita Falls. Although she plans on staying in for the new year with friends. She does have an opinion on how businesses should operate this New Year’s Eve.

“If it’s a big business I do think they should just to try to keep people safe because there are some people out there like she said who that it does affect differently and at least try to keep some of the population safe,” added Hudson.

Stacy Hawkins, owner of The Broken Tap said this year, despite COVID they’re trying something different.

“We have our sanitation station, we have our mask at the door at the main table there’s only six people per table. Still social distancing but making it an open environment for people,” said Hawkins.

The bar will be hosting a New Year’s Eve party but staff is keeping COVID precautions and alcohol consumption at the forefront.

