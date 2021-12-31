Walmart, Sam’s Club will provide COVID anti-viral medication

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, in Texas through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program starting Thursday.

The COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, and are only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider. Only select locations will receive limited supplies of the antiviral medication, which will be available only by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows. Customers and healthcare providers can find if local branches are carrying the medication by using the store locator here.

Walmart officials said the corporation worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to select locations where states’ determined the treatment was needed most. While the initial treatment supply is limited, officials said they are committed to working with states and the federal government to increase access and availability of both the COVID-19 medication and vaccines.

“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities.”

