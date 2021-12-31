Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Walmart, Sam’s Club will provide COVID anti-viral medication

This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. said Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, that its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus and that it would soon ask health officials in the U.S. and around the world to authorize its use. (Merck & Co. via AP)(AP)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, in Texas through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program starting Thursday.

The COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, and are only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider. Only select locations will receive limited supplies of the antiviral medication, which will be available only by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows. Customers and healthcare providers can find if local branches are carrying the medication by using the store locator here.

Walmart officials said the corporation worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to select locations where states’ determined the treatment was needed most. While the initial treatment supply is limited, officials said they are committed to working with states and the federal government to increase access and availability of both the COVID-19 medication and vaccines.

“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities.”

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls police said this is the eighth vehicle crash fatality of 2021.
Man dies from injuries after Dec. 24 motorcycle crash
The IRS has already begun sending out 6419 letters that will tell you how much of the child tax...
IRS makes a few changes for the 2021 tax season
Hunter Williams
17-year-old charged with DWI after overnight wreck
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas

Latest News

The men and women of the Wichita Falls Fire Department are getting more equipment to help...
WFFD to get new gear, fleet in spring of 2022
Texoma burn bans still in effect have caused many firework stand owners to make the decision to...
WF fireworks stands remain closed this New Year’s holiday
Wichita Falls
Low inventory of homes available in Wichita Falls
The Broken Tap
Wichita Falls residents, businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve