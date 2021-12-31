Wet to Ring in the New Year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of rain and storms will increase later this evening and tonight. It looks like a wet start to the New Year. The good news is, most of the rain will be gone by the time you get up in the morning. The bad news is a blast of very cold air arrives by mid-day and the afternoon with temperatures falling into the 30s and 20s by late in the day. Strong north winds will make it feel more like teens and single digits by Sunday morning. There may be a few flurries tomorrow night but as of now it does not look like anything major.

