WF fireworks stands remain closed this New Year’s holiday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma burn bans still in effect have caused many fireworks stand owners to make the tough decision to keep their doors closed this New Year‘s week.

Some firework stand owners News Channel 6 reached out to in Wichita Falls never answered the phone and their parking lots were empty. Two owners said their phones have been ringing off the hooks all day from families wanting to know when they would be able to buy fireworks to ring in the new year.

“I’ve got my private phone and Russell’s Fireworks phone and I’ve been answering both people are desperate,” said Patsy Hodgkins, owner of Russell’s Fireworks.

Hodgkins who’s been selling fireworks for the past 42 years, said she’s decided to close her doors due to lack of product that’s been that way since the 4th of July.

“All I have are small stuff to sell. I know the customers wouldn’t be happy with the small stuff because we’re out of everything,” Hodgkins.

She is currently waiting on a shipment coming from China containing thousands of fireworks that were scheduled to come in by December.

“I don’t know if it’s a problem with China or a problem with the fireworks,” said Hodgkins.

Hodgkins said even though she could open her doors and sell what she has in stock, she has decided to acknowledge the fact that many counties including Wichita, Clay, Archer, and Young Counties remain under burn bans.

“I knew there was a problem with all the wind and everything. I’ve decided not to even sell the small stuff, the small stuff can cause fires also,” said Hodgkins.

Hodgkins isn’t the only one keeping their doors shut. Others have done the same thing and say by doing so, they hope to make this weekend just a little bit easier on those putting out fires that could be caused by fireworks.

“You have some businesses out in the county that could make some money over the next few days but has chosen instead to consider the greater good, the protection of property of the residents in the community and I think it’s a testament to the type of character we have in Texoma,” said Ken Prillaman, fire chief of Wichita Falls Fire Department.

While fireworks are illegal inside city limits, they can be popped on private properties in counties with caution.

“With the dry conditions that we have, it creates a more dangerous environment than it otherwise would, so if fireworks are going to be used, it ought to be very carefully,” said Prillaman.

You don’t have to live outside city limits to pop fireworks. If you know someone who lives in the county, all you have to do is have their permission and fire experts are urging families to have buckets of water nearby in case of a fire. Whatever you do, don’t leave a fire. Call for help or you could be slapped with an investigation and a $500 fine.

