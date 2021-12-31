Email City Guide
WFFD to get new gear, fleet in spring of 2022

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The men and women of the Wichita Falls Fire Department are getting more equipment to help them continue to battle fires seen across the city.

The fire department recently got approval from the Wichita Falls City Council for 25 sets of new gear that will reach its 10-year expiration date next year. It’s part of the department’s annual budget, but had to be taken to the city council because it exceeded their $50,000 limit.

“It’s critical that we continue to do everything we do to be good stewards of the financial resources that we’ve been provided. The only way to effectively protect property and save lives requires that they’re in good gear that’s well maintained and within the standard,” said Ken Prillaman, fire chief of Wichita Falls Fire Department.

The approval is also coming after the decision was made to purchase 13 new fire engines that have a price tag of $9.9 million. The hope to have those trucks and gear that will include pants and jackets by spring of next year.

