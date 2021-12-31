Wild Bird Rescue releases hawk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wild Bird Rescue released a female coopers hawk, back into the woods today. The bird was found on the side of the road injured by a car. A woman picked up the bird and placed it in the overnight drop box. The rescue team cared for the animal for two weeks before sending it off into the wild.

“No broken wing no broken foot anything like that. In the worst-case scenario won’t make it. They have a wing injury, an internal injury, a leg injury and they’re not able to find somewhere warm and safe to hold up until they’re healed or get those medications that they need so their probability isn’t very good,” said Aldai Olson, director of rehabilitation of Wild Bird Rescue.

The rescue team released the bird where she was found to keep her near a place she is familiar with.

