Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Off-duty officer shot and killed in Cleveland carjacking

Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An off-duty Cleveland Police officer was shot and killed in a carjacking on the city’s West Side on New Year’s Eve, Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer confirmed.

The carjacking happened around 6 p.m., authorities said.

Cleveland EMS said crews took an approximately 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to Fairview Hospital in critical condition, WOIO reported.

Authorities said he was shot twice in the back.

The officer was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, officials said.

Follmer confirmed the victim was a patrol officer for the Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District. His name has not yet been released.

The officer’s car was recovered in Euclid after the driver led police on a chase through several East Side communities, police sources said.

Police sources said that two suspects are in custody. The officer’s car appeared to have sustained damage.

A press conference was held outside the hospital once his family was notified of the tragedy.

“This is a very sad day. My heart is aching for the family and for our officers. Senseless ... it just doesn’t make any sense,” Deputy Chief of Police Wayne Drummond stated.

“It’s a heck of a way to end the year. Anytime that life is taken is a tragedy,” Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard said. “We just ask that everybody prays for the families of all the victims of crimes in our city. ... Pray for the family of this officer. It’s a difficult time. Pray for our city.”

At the press conference outside the hospital, Mayor-elect Justin Bibb asked residents to keep the officer’s family in their prayers: “ Let’s all stay vigilant this evening, stay safe and healthy. I also want to thank all members of law enforcement who supported us this evening. And again, everyone stay safe, and please keep this family in your prayers this evening.”

The Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County said it is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identity and prosecution of anyone involved in the slaying of this off-duty officer.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
New Texas laws to know by Jan. 1
New Texas laws to know by Jan. 1
Wichita Falls
Low inventory of homes available in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls police said this is the eighth vehicle crash fatality of 2021.
Man dies from injuries after Dec. 24 motorcycle crash

Latest News

Characters from 'Winnie the Pooh' are shown after the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2006.
‘Pooh,’ ‘Sun Also Rises’ among works going public in 2022
President Joe Biden on New Year's Eve said he told Russian leader Vladimir Putin there would be...
Biden discusses call with Putin
In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President...
US and Russia face deep differences ahead of Ukraine talks
From left; former Denver Broncos' Steve Atwater, head coach Dan Reeves, and Terrell Davis watch...
Former NFL coach, player Dan Reeves dies at 77
Alabama's Jameson Williams (1) holds up the winner's trophy as coach Nick Saban, right, watches...
Repeat or revenge: Alabama vs. Georgia, again, for CFP title