Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Reports: Several people stuck on New Mexico tram, rescue underway

Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck...
Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck overnight.(Source: KOAT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - At least one tram car got stuck Friday night at Sandia Peak Tramway in New Mexico because of icy conditions, trapping at least 20 people for hours.

A helicopter rescue is underway, with at least eight people safely back at the base of the mountain, A reporter for KOAT at the scene tweeted.

Media reports say those aboard the tram are in good condition with food, water and blanket.

Those at the scene northeast of Albuquerque include the Bernalillio County Sheriff’s Department, KOAT said.

KRQE reported that two trams cars are stuck on the tramline because moisture and winds caused the line to ice over.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
New Texas laws to know by Jan. 1
New Texas laws to know by Jan. 1
Wichita Falls
Low inventory of homes available in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls police said this is the eighth vehicle crash fatality of 2021.
Man dies from injuries after Dec. 24 motorcycle crash

Latest News

A woman cries as he sees the burned remains of a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in...
Officials: 2 missing in devastating Colorado wildfire
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty officer shot and killed in Cleveland carjacking
The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor UCLA float at the 133rd Rose Parade...
New Year’s Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge