Top Stories of 2021

Stories that captures your attention
Texoma
Texoma(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We wrapped up stories that meant a lot to Texoma! Here’s our top stories that affected Texoma.

  1. February Winter Storm
  2. Wichita Falls Animal Shelter Employee goes viral
  3. Notre Dame Catholic High School closure and demolition
  4. Anthony Patterson, K9 Graham Officer, and Clay County Sheriff
  5. United Regional vaccine mandate causes protest
  6. MSU Texas and Texas Tech University merge
  7. New hotel in Wichita Falls breaks ground
  8. WFISD experiences bond dilemma
  9. Wildfires breakout in Electra, Iowa Park, and Clay County due to dry conditions
  10. Chris Horgen retires from News Channel Six

Thank you for a wonderful year Texoma! Happy New Year

