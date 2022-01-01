Top Stories of 2021
Stories that captures your attention
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We wrapped up stories that meant a lot to Texoma! Here’s our top stories that affected Texoma.
- February Winter Storm
- Wichita Falls Animal Shelter Employee goes viral
- Notre Dame Catholic High School closure and demolition
- Anthony Patterson, K9 Graham Officer, and Clay County Sheriff
- United Regional vaccine mandate causes protest
- MSU Texas and Texas Tech University merge
- New hotel in Wichita Falls breaks ground
- WFISD experiences bond dilemma
- Wildfires breakout in Electra, Iowa Park, and Clay County due to dry conditions
- Chris Horgen retires from News Channel Six
Thank you for a wonderful year Texoma! Happy New Year
