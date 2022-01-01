Two injured in shooting at apartments in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex in Wichita Falls.

It happened Saturday around noon at the Parkway Villas Apartments on Brookdale Drive.

According to police, officers were called to the apartments for a disturbance and found two men who had been shot: one in the arm and the other in the leg. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital to be treated.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting and no one has been identified at this time.

