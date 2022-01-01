Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Two injured in shooting at apartments in WF

Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday in Wichita Falls.
Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday in Wichita Falls.(KAUZ)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex in Wichita Falls.

It happened Saturday around noon at the Parkway Villas Apartments on Brookdale Drive.

According to police, officers were called to the apartments for a disturbance and found two men who had been shot: one in the arm and the other in the leg. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital to be treated.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting and no one has been identified at this time.

You can stick with News Channel 6 for the latest details.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
New Texas laws to know by Jan. 1
New Texas laws to know by Jan. 1
Wichita Falls
Low inventory of homes available in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls police said this is the eighth vehicle crash fatality of 2021.
Man dies from injuries after Dec. 24 motorcycle crash

Latest News

Texoma
Top Stories of 2021
Wild Bird Rescue
Wild Bird Rescue releases hawk
New Texas laws to know by Jan. 1
New Texas laws to know by Jan. 1
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Walmart, Sam’s Club will provide COVID anti-viral medication