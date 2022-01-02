Email City Guide
Another cold night

By Mason Brighton
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While we are all finished with the winter weather, frigid temperatures will stick around a bit longer. Tonight temps will dip back into the low 20s. Expect a much warmer day tomorrow with lots of sunshine and a high of 55. Temps tomorrow night will be near freezing. Tuesday will be in the mid 60s. After that expect a cold end to the week with a strong front arriving Thursday that knocks lows into the 20s. Next weekend looks to have warmer weather.

