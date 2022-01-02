Email City Guide
Bitterly Cold Night

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -North winds will continue driving temperatures down into the lower to middle teens by morning. Real feel temperatures at times could approach zero or a little below. There may be a period of light snow or snow flurries this evening but any accumulations will be light but still could present minor travel issues especially across southern and central Oklahoma. We’ll see a good amount of sun for Sunday followed by a warming trend early next week. Another shot of Arctic air arrives toward the middle of next week.

