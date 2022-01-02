Ruby makes her debut as first newborn for 2022 at UR

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Wichita Falls United Regional hospital welcomed the birth of its first baby in 2022. Her name is Ruby Reid Clark. She was born at 12:52 a.m. and weighed in at six pounds, seven ounces, and 20 inches long. Her parents are Tana Harkrider and Matthew Clark.

“Ruby was so eager to be the first baby of the year, she decided to come three weeks early,” said Harkrider.

Both baby Ruby and her parents are doing well and staff at United Regional say they wish the family well as they begin a new life with little Ruby.

