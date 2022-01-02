Sunday church closures in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As Wichita Falls ushers in a new year, several churches have announced that all Sunday services and activities have been cancelled.

Below is a list of closures:

Emmanuel Baptist Church

Trinity United Methodist Church

The Bridge Wichita Falls

Don’t see your organization listed here? Email avery.ikeda@kauz.com to get the word out.

