Sunday church closures in Wichita Falls
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As Wichita Falls ushers in a new year, several churches have announced that all Sunday services and activities have been cancelled.
Below is a list of closures:
- Emmanuel Baptist Church
- Trinity United Methodist Church
- The Bridge Wichita Falls
Don’t see your organization listed here? Email avery.ikeda@kauz.com to get the word out.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.