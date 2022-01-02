Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Sunday church closures in Wichita Falls

winter closures
winter closures(MGN)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As Wichita Falls ushers in a new year, several churches have announced that all Sunday services and activities have been cancelled.

Below is a list of closures:

  • Emmanuel Baptist Church
  • Trinity United Methodist Church
  • The Bridge Wichita Falls

Don’t see your organization listed here? Email avery.ikeda@kauz.com to get the word out.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday in Wichita Falls.
UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting at WF apartments
New Texas laws to know by Jan. 1
New Texas laws to know by Jan. 1
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued
The IRS has already begun sending out 6419 letters that will tell you how much of the child tax...
IRS makes a few changes for the 2021 tax season

Latest News

Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday in Wichita Falls.
UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting at WF apartments
She was born at 12:52 a.m. and weighed in at six pounds, seven ounces, and 20 inches long.
Ruby makes her debut as first newborn for 2022 at UR
Owen and his fiancé Kristy Ponder have been offering free rides to those that have had one too...
Newcastle couple makes sure intoxicated drivers get home for 2022
Texoma
Top Stories of 2021