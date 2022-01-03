Another cold front is headed our way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 55 with sunny skies. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 27 with clear skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 68 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will pick up out of the South at 15 to 25 mph on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, the wind will shift change out of the north. This will happen once another arctic front moves in.

The high on Wednesday will be 47. The low Wednesday night will be 23. Thursday looks very cold. The high will be 40, and the low will be 17.

