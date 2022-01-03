Avoid carbon monoxide exposure with these tips

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Gas Service has provided tips on staying safe from carbon monoxide exposure.

“Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas created by the incomplete or improper burning of fuel and can occur any time of year,” said Matt Carlquist, safety and health manager for Texas Gas Service. “It’s important to remember CO doesn’t just come from gas appliances; it can also come from vehicle exhaust and the improper use of generators, grills and space heaters.”

Here are five tips to reduce potential carbon monoxide exposure:

Install and maintain a carbon monoxide detector, which are available at most retail stores Pay attention to the flame color on your natural gas appliances; a yellow flame, instead of a blue flame, is a potential warning sign that the appliance is not operating or venting properly - if you see a yellow flame, turn off your burner and call (800) 959-5325 Never use a natural gas range or outdoor space heater to heat your home Check for proper ventilation of your appliances and chimney flues Practice regular maintenance - clean or replace your furnace filters regularly and have a qualified contractor inspect your heating equipment and natural gas appliances annually

Symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure include:

Flu-like symptoms

Headache

Dizziness

Ringing in the ears

Fatigue

Vomiting

Carbon monoxide exposure can be deadly in some circumstances. If you experience the symptoms mentioned above or suspect the presence of carbon monoxide, immediately leave the house or building, and call 911 to request medical assistance.

In addition to advice on how to avoid carbon monoxide exposure, the Texas Gas Service also provided the following tips for energy conservation during cold weather:

