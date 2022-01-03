Early morning fire attributed to misplaced candle

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls home suffered an estimated $5,000 in damage after a candle started a fire early on Monday morning.

The Wichita Falls Fire department was alerted to a fire at 1402 Bell St. at around 4:30 a.m. Units arriving on the scene reported fire and smoke coming from the front of a single-story house. They confirmed that all residents were out of the structure; the Red Cross was notified to treat four adults and two dogs.

The fire was controlled by firefighters in about 15 minutes. WFFD officials said that the fire was accidental, and that it was started by a candle located too close to combustible materials. Fire marshals said the damage to the house was estimated to be around $5,000.

