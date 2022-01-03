Email City Guide
George Washington movie to film this week in Lawton

(KGNS)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A film about America’s first President is set to film in Lawton this week.

The film, titled “Washington’s Armor,” focuses on George Washington 20 years before the Revolutionary War and will film through the first week of January.

The filming will take place at the Museum of the Great Plains’ trading post in Lawton.

The film’s producer said the post will act as Fort Le Boeuf, which was used by the French in 1753.

Lawton received “Film Friendly” certification through the Oklahoma Film and Music Office in September 2021.

Officials with the film said people who live along Ferris Avenue across from Elmer Thomas Park should expect to see increased activity in the area while filming takes place.

“Washington’s Armor” is set to premiere on NTD-TV/Epoch-TV on President’s Day February 21, 2022

