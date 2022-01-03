Email City Guide
Health district releases New Year’s holiday COVID-19 update

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District has released last Friday’s COVID numbers after they were delayed by the New Year’s holiday break.

168 new cases were reported for Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Dec. 27, 2021270s (2)10628
Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021170s6533
Wednesday, Dec. 29, 20210-13430
Thursday, Dec. 30, 20210-16330
Friday, Dec. 31, 20210-16828

Three deaths, 636 cases and 196 recoveries were reported last week.

FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

The Health District has 168 new cases to report for Friday, December 31st, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending December 31, 2021, to 636. There is total of 3 deaths reported; 22,754 (70s); 22,495 (70s)-vaccinated Pfizer; 22,583 (70s)

For the week ending December 31, 2021, there are 636 new cases, 28 hospitalizations, and 196 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 81%.

To date, Wichita County has had 327 reinfections (up 94). There are also a total of 1,528 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 124). Of the 124 vaccine breakthrough cases this week, 15 received a booster/third dose.

Of the 28 individuals hospitalized on Friday, 9 were vaccine breakthrough cases.

For the week ending December 31, 2021, the positivity rate is 28%.

