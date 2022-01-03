Email City Guide
3 deaths, 350 cases reported in Wichita County on Monday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported three new deaths and 350 cases on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Two of the victims were in their 70s while the other was in their 80s. Health district officials report 28 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time.

Three deaths, 636 cases and 196 recoveries were reported last week.

Early morning fire attributed to misplaced candle