Tracking Cold Fronts

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -We’ll see some warmer weather on Tuesday with highs back in the 60s and lower 70s. A little weak front drops temperatures a bit on Wednesday however, a blast of Arctic air pushes down by Thursday with high temperatures falling into the teens by morning with real feel temperatures near zero. The cold air won’t stick around for long as highs get back into the 50s by Friday and near 70 on Saturday. Another Arctic front moves in for Sunday. The overall forecast is dry.

