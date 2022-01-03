Email City Guide
WFAFB mobile pantry to make two stops this week

The food bank is kicking off 2022 with two scheduled stops.
By Dakota Mize
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank mobile pantry is kicking off 2022 with two scheduled stops this week.

Mobile pantry officials will be at Lake Wichita Park on Thursday, Jan. 6, from 5-6:30 p.m. Then, they’ll head to Blue Sky Self Storage on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9-11 a.m.

The full mobile pantry schedule for January can be found below:

