Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club shows off expansion

By Dakota Mize
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday was a big day for the Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club.

It was a grand reopening to show off all their hard work after a three-and-a-half year process. They added three new departments that were all shown off after a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The children will now get to hang out in several new departments:

  • A Space Station for topics like science, technology, engineering, art and math
  • An Imagination Station for activities such as imaginative play, moon sand, games and building blocks
  • A Program Station with a focus on healthy habits, an art club, power hour and more

“I’m very excited. I can’t wait for the kids to get up there and see it, and to get all of the new kids we have coming in to start tomorrow,” said Katie Ford, executive director of the Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club.

200 kids will walk through the front doors of the Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday to enjoy the new facility. The expansion allowed them to expand their mission to serve and clear off a waitlist of more than 80 kids.

The club also installed new fire suppression systems throughout their downstairs facilities.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

winter closures
Sunday church closures in Wichita Falls
New Texas laws to know by Jan. 1
New Texas laws to know by Jan. 1
Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday in Wichita Falls.
UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting at WF apartments
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart
The IRS has already begun sending out 6419 letters that will tell you how much of the child tax...
IRS makes a few changes for the 2021 tax season

Latest News

Texas Blood Institute offering expanded COVID antibody test
Texas Blood Institute offering expanded COVID antibody test
Kids ages 12-15 are now eligible for the Pfizer booster shot
FDA approves Pfizer booster for kids ages 12-15
One thing to keep an eye on is freezing pipes.
Tips for homeowners as temperatures fall
.
WFAFB raises over $260K through match grant