Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club shows off expansion

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday was a big day for the Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club.

It was a grand reopening to show off all their hard work after a three-and-a-half year process. They added three new departments that were all shown off after a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The children will now get to hang out in several new departments:

A Space Station for topics like science, technology, engineering, art and math

An Imagination Station for activities such as imaginative play, moon sand, games and building blocks

A Program Station with a focus on healthy habits, an art club, power hour and more

“I’m very excited. I can’t wait for the kids to get up there and see it, and to get all of the new kids we have coming in to start tomorrow,” said Katie Ford, executive director of the Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club.

200 kids will walk through the front doors of the Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday to enjoy the new facility. The expansion allowed them to expand their mission to serve and clear off a waitlist of more than 80 kids.

The club also installed new fire suppression systems throughout their downstairs facilities.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.