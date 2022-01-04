Burn ban in effect for Montague County

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A burn ban is now in place for Montague County.

The order, coming from the Presiding Judge of the Montague County Commissioners Court, prohibits outdoor burning including the burning of trash.

The order went into effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

It does allow for firefighter training, public utility operations, harvesting of agricultural crops or welding.

Welding can only be done in situations where there is a clear area of 15 feet or more on the welding site, there are 55 gallons of water with the ability to pressurize and spray on the welding site and an additional person is there to act as a spotter.

The order is in effect for seven days.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.