Colder air is on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 70 with mostly sunny skies. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 32. This is after a cold front moves through late Tuesday evening.

This cold front will drop our high down to 54 on Wednesday. The low Wednesday night will be 20 with mostly clear skies.

Then on Thursday, we will only have a high of 34 with strong wind. The wind will be out of the north at 20 to 30 mph. Real feel values will be in the single digits once again Thursday morning.

By Friday, we will have south winds return. This will allow temps to return into the upper 50s.

