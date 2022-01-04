Email City Guide
Eastbound I-44 to narrow in Cotton County

Oklahoma Department of Transportation
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - I-44 eastbound will narrow near the Texas state line through early February.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, eastbound I-44 will narrow to one lane just north of State Highway 36, between Burkburnett and Randlett in Cotton County for bridge repairs to be made.

The project will repair damage to the East County Road 1990 bridge over the interstate that happened in summer 2021.

The $234,000 contract for the repairs was awarded to Built Right Construction from Savanna, Oklahoma.

