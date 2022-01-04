Email City Guide
FDA approves Pfizer booster for kids ages 12-15

Health officials believe this is a long term change
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The FDA has announced the approval of the Pfizer booster shot for kids ages 12 to 15. Health officials believe they won’t see much of a change in the beginning due to the time you have to wait between getting your first shots and the booster.

For kids that age, it is now five months they have to wait. They first became eligible to receive the COVID vaccine about six months ago and not many children got vaccinated immediately after it became available, so health officials believe this is a long term change, rather than a short term solution.

“We knew the two weeks after Christmas were going to be a challenge and the numbers are there,” Amy Fagan, assistant director of health at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District, said.

COVID cases in Wichita County are on the rise, with three deaths and 350 cases being reported on Monday.

“We do have more people who are vaccinated and we are seeing more people percentage wise who are vaccinated who end up as COVID positive,” Fagan said.

Health officials are urging people to get a booster shot for COVID as the Omicron variant spreads across the nation. The FDA has approved the Pfizer booster shot for children ages 12 to 15 and with kids getting ready to go back to school, health officials are worried that cases are about to rise even more.

“Those who are in the 11-19 category are down, which is not unusual because they are not in school,” Fagan said. “So I expect with school going back in session, I will see those go back up just like I did this time last year. But I am hoping that with the availability of vaccines and the availability now of boosters in the 12-plus, we won’t see those 12-plus as affected, especially when they are in school settings, which we know those congregate settings is where a disease tends to spread.”

Fagan said the Omicron variant is much different than the Delta, so although there was a big surge last year at this time, she isn’t sure if schools will see the same surge this year. However, now that the booster is available, it is another option to protect kids against COVID.

“It will be very curious to see how quickly it does or doesn’t spread in our schools given that the variant is different than prior,” Fagan said.

