Texas Blood Institute offering expanded COVID antibody test

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Blood donors will know more about the status of their immunity to COVID-19 thanks to a new antibody testing method.

It’s being offered by the Texas Blood Institute. Individual results will give donors a broader understanding of their immune response, including whether those antibodies came from natural infection or the vaccine and boosters.

Organizers say it’s a win-win. While donors help them fill a great need, they are also now helping the donors in return.

“We are offering something for our donors so they know how to move forward with what has been going on,” said Christi Chambers, executive director of the Texas Blood Institute. “So lets say they had COVID and they want to know if they should get the vaccine or not. We can tell if they have antibodies that are active.”

Chambers said this is the same for someone wanting a booster shot as well, but as of now and due to a limited supply, they will only be offering this for the month of January.

