Tips for homeowners as temperatures fall

By Mason Brighton
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Arctic air at the beginning of the New Year has meant below-freezing lows overnight. More cold weather is expected this week and homeowners should be prepared.

One thing to keep an eye on is freezing pipes. What plumbers recommend is disconnecting your water hose from your house and putting on a faucet cover. This makes sure that frozen water doesn’t get into your home’s pipes.

Thankfully, so far, afternoon temps are expected to remain above freezing for the next few days, melting what water did freeze. However, once this is no longer the case, that’s when bursting pipes become an issue.

“We are seeing a lot of frozen outside faucets and stuff, but nothing is busted yet. It hasn’t gotten cold enough, long enough,” Brian Walser, president of Brian’s Plumbing, said.

Walser adds that when we see temperatures staying in the teens and 20s is when things begin to worsen.

Issues also arise when it comes to heating your home. Space heaters, extension cords, and candles can all lead to fires if used improperly or left unattended.

READ: Early morning fire attributed to misplaced candle

“There is a lot of fires started external of a residence or a building from a heat lamp trying to keep your pets warm,” Jared Burchett, assistant fire marshal with the Wichita Falls Fire Department, said. “Be cautious around any type of device that produces heat. If you are using a gas heater, make sure the heater is vented properly.”

Staying aware of heat sources and knowing what to do when temperatures fall will make sure you have a safe start to the new year.

