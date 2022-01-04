Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFAFB raises over $260K through match grant

.
.(kauz)
By Mason Brighton and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There were lots of happy faces at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Monday after one of their largest match-grant fundraisers ever raised a substantial amount of money.

In total, the food bank received $268,399, far exceeding their original goal of $150,000 with half of that being from the matching grant. This money will go toward feeding the estimated 45,000 food insecure people in Texoma.

“Just the match itself would of been $150,000, but on top of that, our community just kept giving and giving, and we are going to use that money and put it to good use,” said Simon Welch, WFAFB marketing director.

More donations are still being processed but here is the breakdown so far:

  • $193,399 in donations
  • $75,000 in matching grants from the JS Birdwell, Fain, and Bryant Edwards foundations
  • $268,399 in total

For every dollar the food bank gets, Welch said that’s enough to pay for two meals. He also adds that more money coming in goes toward expanding programs and helping more people who face food insecurity.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

winter closures
Sunday church closures in Wichita Falls
New Texas laws to know by Jan. 1
New Texas laws to know by Jan. 1
Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday in Wichita Falls.
UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting at WF apartments
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart
The IRS has already begun sending out 6419 letters that will tell you how much of the child tax...
IRS makes a few changes for the 2021 tax season

Latest News

Wichita Falls
City working on construction of new hotel and conference center
Wichita Falls
Wichita County Commissioners approve continued Declaration of Disaster
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
3 deaths, 350 cases reported in Wichita County on Monday
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Health district releases New Year’s holiday COVID-19 update