WFAFB raises over $260K through match grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There were lots of happy faces at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Monday after one of their largest match-grant fundraisers ever raised a substantial amount of money.

In total, the food bank received $268,399, far exceeding their original goal of $150,000 with half of that being from the matching grant. This money will go toward feeding the estimated 45,000 food insecure people in Texoma.

“Just the match itself would of been $150,000, but on top of that, our community just kept giving and giving, and we are going to use that money and put it to good use,” said Simon Welch, WFAFB marketing director.

More donations are still being processed but here is the breakdown so far:

$193,399 in donations

$75,000 in matching grants from the JS Birdwell, Fain, and Bryant Edwards foundations

$268,399 in total

For every dollar the food bank gets, Welch said that’s enough to pay for two meals. He also adds that more money coming in goes toward expanding programs and helping more people who face food insecurity.

