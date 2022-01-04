Email City Guide
Wichita County Commissioners approve continued Declaration of Disaster

Some funds could be reimbursed
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners held their meeting and approved a continued disaster for Wichita County on Monday.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said there are benefits that would eventually help taxpayers.

“It helps save taxpayer expenses, that’s the big thing. It gives us back roughly 80 percent. If we spend a dollar, it’s going to give us 80 percent. They count the volunteer time cause when our volunteer firefighters are out there helping take care of people, they’re consuming fuel,” said Gossom.

Gossom said the wildfires that broke out in Wichita County left a lot of damage to firefighters’ trucks, and there could reimbursement for the damage done to the vehicles.

