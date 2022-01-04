Wichita County Commissioners approve continued Declaration of Disaster

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners held their meeting and approved a continued disaster for Wichita County on Monday.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said there are benefits that would eventually help taxpayers.

“It helps save taxpayer expenses, that’s the big thing. It gives us back roughly 80 percent. If we spend a dollar, it’s going to give us 80 percent. They count the volunteer time cause when our volunteer firefighters are out there helping take care of people, they’re consuming fuel,” said Gossom.

Gossom said the wildfires that broke out in Wichita County left a lot of damage to firefighters’ trucks, and there could reimbursement for the damage done to the vehicles.

