Interfaith Outreach Services helping hungry families.

Numbers increase over the years.
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Interfaith Outreach Services help families with many needs including food. Over the years, executive director Kris Gossom said they need food is there. The organization can feed families due to donations. Gossom said last year’s number increased compared to 2019.

“In 2019 we had 960 families, and in 2020 that went up to 2700 families and last year we dropped a little it was 2500 families,” said Gossom.

On January 1st, SNAP benefits were available to recipients in other states, but Texas was not included on that list. Today Governor Abbott’s office released a statement stating emergency SNAP benefits should appear in recipients accounts by the 31st of January.

