UPDATE: One in custody after multiple shots fired in Burkburnett

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE 6:38 p.m. - One person is in custody after multiple shots were fired in Burkburnett Tuesday evening.

Authorities told News Channel 6 Tuesday that sheriff’s deputies were called out to a neighborhood on Sheppard Road after multiple shots were fired. No one was injured in the shooting.

One person has since been taken into custody. That person’s name has not been released.

ORIGINAL STORY - Multiple sheriff’s deputies have been dispatched to a neighborhood in Burkburnett.

More than 20 units responded to the area of Sheppard Road Tuesday evening.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Department even had an armored car in use in their response.

It’s not clear at this time why they were called out.

