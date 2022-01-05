Man arrested in Burkburnett after shots fired identified

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Authorities have released the identity of a man arrested after a large police presence was seen in Burkburnett Tuesday night.

28-year-old Johnathan Edward Wallace was already charged with terroristic threat of family or household, and now faces a new charge of theft of a firearm.

Burkburnett Police were called at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday after Wallace walked out of his home and fired multiple rounds from a handgun in his backyard before discarding the gun.

Authorities said that gun was found during a later search of the property. Authorities said after they ran the serial number on the gun, it came back stolen.

Burkburnett Police were joined by Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Game Warden in their response.

Police said Wallace was taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m.

