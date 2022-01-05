Email City Guide
A string of cold fronts are on the way

By Garrett James
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 51. The low Wednesday night will be 21 with mostly clear skies.

On Thursday, we will have a high of 35 with strong winds. The wind will be out of the north at 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values will be in the single digits Thursday morning.

Friday, we will see south winds return. This will allow temps to climb into the upper 40s. Saturday, we will have a high of 75 with partly cloudy skies.

However, another cold front will push through on Sunday. Thanks to this cold front, the high on Sunday will be 48. Monday, we will have a high of 51. Then on Tuesday, we will have a high of 58.

