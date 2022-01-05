Email City Guide
Texas named job quitting capital. Where does Wichita Falls stand?

Unemployment in Wichita Falls.
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Now that Texas has received a new title of ‘Job Quitting’ state, we wondered where that leaves the City of Wichita Falls. With many businesses looking to hire help, one business owner said the hiring process can be frustrating.

“Whenever they apply...it feels like they’re checking a box a lot of times,” said store manager Brady Moore of Berend Brothers.

Kendra Ball, business and outreach manager for Workforce Solutions North Texas said, Wichita Falls, is on par with the rest of the United States in terms of unemployment but not high as Texas.

“It is pretty typical right before the holidays to see a little bit of an uptick of people leaving their jobs but here in North Texas our employment and employment rate has been less than the State of Texas consistently since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Ball.

Moore doesn’t know why he’s not able to find employees. But even though he’s looking for people, he understands that people have to take care of their families however they need to.

“If your job is to provide the most income you can for your household and the most income you can provide to your household comes from unemployment then...I kinda understand that, but at the same time there’s lots of jobs out there that need to be filled and lots of work that needs to be done,” said Moore.

“For each person, it depends on what their needs are, and I think if the job is meeting their needs then they’re more likely to stay,” said Ball.

