Three Cold Fronts on the Way

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The first of three cold fronts will arrive on Wednesday with a small drop in temperatures. The strongest front arrives early Thursday with icy north wind pushing real feel temperatures into the single digits and close to zero. Highs on Thursday will only rise into the lower 30s with lows Thursday night in the teens. We’ll warm up Friday and Saturday before another cold blast on Sunday. No rain, ice, or snow in the forecast.

