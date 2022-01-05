Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Three taken into custody after investigation in WF neighborhood

Three people were taken into custody after an investigation into a house on Vernon Street.
Three people were taken into custody after an investigation into a house on Vernon Street.(KAUZ)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three people were arrested in Wichita Falls Wednesday afternoon as a result of an investigation.

Police were seen in the area around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Wichita Falls Police said their narcotics unit was conducting a drug investigation on a house on Vernon Street this afternoon when they saw people running into a neighboring home.

After speaking with the homeowner, they found the people did not have permission to be inside at the time.

SWAT was called in to communicate with the suspects who then came out peacefully.

A woman and two men were taken into custody. It’s not clear what charges they may face.

Police said two of the suspects were in the neighboring house while the other was in the house they were initially investigating.

Stick with News Channel 6 for the latest details as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responded to a situation in a Burkburnett neighborhood Tuesday evening.
UPDATE: One in custody after multiple shots fired in Burkburnett
Johnathan Edward Wallace
Man arrested in Burkburnett after shots fired identified
A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial...
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York's Times Square on Dec. 13, 2021. The...
How to tell if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese

Latest News

Wichita Falls
Interfaith Outreach Services helping hungry families
“Whenever they apply... it feels like they’re checking a box a lot of times,” said Berend...
Texas named job-quitting capital - Where does Wichita Falls stand?
They were looking at purchasing 40 vests at $800 each -- but Police Chief Manuel Borrego said...
Wichita Falls Police Department to receive new bulletproof vests
Johnathan Edward Wallace
Man arrested in Burkburnett after shots fired identified