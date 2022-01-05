Three taken into custody after investigation in WF neighborhood

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three people were arrested in Wichita Falls Wednesday afternoon as a result of an investigation.

Police were seen in the area around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Wichita Falls Police said their narcotics unit was conducting a drug investigation on a house on Vernon Street this afternoon when they saw people running into a neighboring home.

After speaking with the homeowner, they found the people did not have permission to be inside at the time.

SWAT was called in to communicate with the suspects who then came out peacefully.

A woman and two men were taken into custody. It’s not clear what charges they may face.

Police said two of the suspects were in the neighboring house while the other was in the house they were initially investigating.

