Wichita Falls Police Department to receive new bulletproof vests

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Wichita Falls City Council approved the ordinance for new bulletproof vests today for the police department. Wichita Falls PD received over $3,200 in grant funds to help get the bulletproof vests.

They were looking at purchasing 40 vests at $800 each -- but Police Chief Manuel Borrego said the cost was necessary.

“There is a shelf life for these things so they are only good for so many years, then we need to replace them,” Chief Borrego said. “So we do that where we only have to replace so many a year, only when they expire. This year we are looking at needing around 40 vests.”

Chief Borrego says this is made possible by the council and the amazing support from the community, saying without them, they would not have the protection they need against threats.

“It is important that these officers have that body armor when they are out there working,” Chief Borrego said. “We live in a society where bad things could happen so we want our officers protected.”

“The council and city manager have been great,” Chief Borrego said. “When I bring equipment needs to them they understand that and look for the funds. Of course our citizens are great and support our police officers out there and certainly want us safe, so that when they do need us we are there to protect them.”

These bulletproof vests won’t come in until the end of the year. How it works is they budget for it at the beginning of the new year, so when the October budget comes around they already have this purchase factored in.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.