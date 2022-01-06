Congressman Ronny Jackson’s campaign makes a stop in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - U.S. House District 13 Congressman Ronny Jackson made his third campaign kickoff stop in Wichita Falls at The Warehouse on Wednesday night.

Jackson’s staff said the turnout from the campaign stop in Wichita Falls was better than they expected and voters in attendance were eager to discuss issues that hit close to home.

“It’s concerning to me what he feels on the mandate stance for the vaccination of COVID-19. United Regional is still mandating the COVID vaccine and I think that’s against our constitutional rights,” said Anna Chenault, a voter.

Chenault was one of a dozen hospital employees who, along with other residents in attendance, voiced their concerns to Congressman Jackson and hoped to get his support.

“The hospital’s going to turn this around on them and tell them that if they don’t get the vaccine that they’re going to label them as villains and take their jobs away from them. I think it’s horrible, I think it’s shameful and I stand with them completely 100 percent. The vaccine is a personal decision, I don’t care where you work or what you do,” said Jackson.

During the event, Congressman Jackson also discussed ways to get the U.S. economy back on track, crime prevention and border security.

“I’m talking about the large number of drugs that are crossing our borders and the problems that they are causing for our country. We’ll talk about efforts for election security and what’s going on there, and just anything else people want to talk about. I’m here to listen just as much as I am to talk about what’s on my mind,” said Jackson. “If people decide to re-elect me as their representative I will continue to fight the fight and be on the tip of the sphere. For not only our conservative values here in Texas but for our personal freedoms that are being taken away as we speak.’

“I’ve always been in support of him, especially his views on the border and the Second Amendment right, but this one hits home. It’s the people we work with and it’s our healthcare, and if you don’t have good health care you don’t have a good place to live,” said Chenault.

Jackson’s campaign started in Denton on Tuesday and continued in Bowie on Wednesday morning. The congressman is campaigning to be re-elected for a second two-year term.

Wichita Falls local Kathleen Brown will be running against his incumbency during the Nov. 8, 2022 general elections.

