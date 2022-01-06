Don Richey announces candidacy for Montague County Judge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Don Richey announced his candidacy for Montague County Judge in front of the courthouse on Wednesday.

During his announcement, Richey said he wanted to continue to improve the life he has built in the area, along with the lives inside of the county. He was born and raised in Bowie.

“I have called Montague County my home for 63 years now,” Richey said. “I want to strive to keep it great. I have loved this county all my life, and the people in it. I just want my grandkids to share that same feeling.”

He will be running against incumbent Kevin Benton during the primary. Election day will be on March 1.

