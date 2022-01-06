Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Henrietta man to be arrested for burning Florida landmark

This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Key West, Fla. Police issued warrants for two people who burned a part of Key West’s famous Southernmost Point buoy early New Year’s Day after setting a fire near the landmark tourism icon.(Associated Press)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Florida (KAUZ) - A Florida police department has issued warrants for a Henrietta resident’s arrest after he allegedly defaced an iconic landmark buoy in Key West.

Skylar Rae Jacobson, 21, is accused of defacing the area’s landmark buoy at around 3:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day after setting fire to a Christmas tree he dragged to the location, along with 21-year-old David B. Perkins, Jr., of Leesburg, Florida.

Key West Police and Key West Fire and Rescue were called to a reported fire and arrived to find the charred embers of the Christmas tree, according to a Facebook post by KWPD. The tree reportedly left a burnt three-by-seven-foot scar on the Southernmost Buoy, which is a popular tourist attraction in the area.

Police allege that Jacobson and Perkins were caught on multiple security cameras, and that footage shows one man dragging the tree over to the location. The men reportedly hid when a car drove by before taking cell phone pictures of each other in front of the tree and buoy.

One man then set the tree on fire as another made sure no one was watching, according to a report. The men allegedly paused to take a photo of the flaming tree before running away.

Perkins and Jacobson are charged with criminal mischief with damages over $1,000, with the estimated damage set at over $5,000. Both men reportedly made arrangements to turn themselves in.

Key West Public Works reportedly began repairing the buoy later in the day so it could continue to be a photo destination for tourists.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports indicate two toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were found alone and tied up in a bedroom in San...
Reports: 2 toddlers found tied up in San Antonio home
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 369 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Tuesday
Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Burkburnett ISD schools will close for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 cases.
Burkburnett ISD to close for rest of week due to rise in COVID cases
Eight cars were burglarized on the night of Jan. 10, according to WFPD.
Surveillance footage shows suspected car burglar

Latest News

New Channel 6 is investigating allegations made about racially-targeted tactics at a high...
Investigation launched into alleged racism at City View, Bowie game
United Regional to require all employees, providers to be vaccinated
United Regional temporarily adds COVID test site, expands hours
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday
Burkburnett ISD was one of the first school districts to close earlier this week.
School districts close after COVID surge
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Henrietta man who burned FL buoy caught after bartender tip