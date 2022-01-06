Henrietta man to be arrested for burning Florida landmark

KEY WEST, Florida (KAUZ) - A Florida police department has issued warrants for a Henrietta resident’s arrest after he allegedly defaced an iconic landmark buoy in Key West.

Skylar Rae Jacobson, 21, is accused of defacing the area’s landmark buoy at around 3:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day after setting fire to a Christmas tree he dragged to the location, along with 21-year-old David B. Perkins, Jr., of Leesburg, Florida.

Key West Police and Key West Fire and Rescue were called to a reported fire and arrived to find the charred embers of the Christmas tree, according to a Facebook post by KWPD. The tree reportedly left a burnt three-by-seven-foot scar on the Southernmost Buoy, which is a popular tourist attraction in the area.

Police allege that Jacobson and Perkins were caught on multiple security cameras, and that footage shows one man dragging the tree over to the location. The men reportedly hid when a car drove by before taking cell phone pictures of each other in front of the tree and buoy.

One man then set the tree on fire as another made sure no one was watching, according to a report. The men allegedly paused to take a photo of the flaming tree before running away.

Perkins and Jacobson are charged with criminal mischief with damages over $1,000, with the estimated damage set at over $5,000. Both men reportedly made arrangements to turn themselves in.

Key West Public Works reportedly began repairing the buoy later in the day so it could continue to be a photo destination for tourists.

