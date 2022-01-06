Phoenix woman says man shot, killed her dog during daily walk

PHOENIX (KTVK/Gray News) - A Phoenix woman was on a daily walk with her dog when a man shot and killed it as she held its leash.

Cecelia Moreno said she was walking her dog Ollie on a sidewalk trail in Phoenix on Dec. 27 when a man approached them.

“We always went for a walk every day on the same trail,” Moreno told KTVK.

Moreno said she tends to be friendly and was about to say hi to the man.

“Before I knew it, my dog growled at him, and he shot my dog,” she said. “It was just random. ... There was no sign of bad intentions whatsoever.”

Ollie, a golden retriever who “was always happy,” apparently sensed something off. As the man approached, Ollie growled at him.

According to police, the man then reached into his pocket, pulled out a handgun and shot Ollie, killing it.

“The gunshot happened so fast that I wasn’t able to process anything that had happened,” Moreno said. “Everything was so sudden.”

Police reported the man then said sorry and walked away.

Moreno said she’s been going over everything in her head and she thinks the man pulled the gun as, or possibly just before, Ollie growled.

Moreno said Ollie was smart and always knew when she’d had a bad day.

“He would just bring me his favorite toy and set it on my lap and he would put his head there,” Moreno said. “I definitely lost my best friend. It’s not my happy little world anymore.”

She said that even in his final moments, he continued to try and be “the best dog ever,” and nudged her.

“It felt like I couldn’t do much for him, but he was still trying to do everything for me,” she said.

Moreno described to the man to be a Black man with curly hair. She said he was shorter than she, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. She also said he looked young and appeared stressed.

“I don’t know if he was trying to scare the dog,” Moreno said. “I don’t know if he was trying to scare me and it just ended wrong. He did seem like he’d made a mistake.”

Moreno said she hopes the man turns himself in.

Anyone with information about the suspect in this case can call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.

