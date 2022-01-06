Very Cold Night Ahead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will drop quickly tonight under mostly clear skies. By morning, we’ll be in the 15-20 degree range. The winds will be light so real feel temperatures will be close to the actual air temperatures. With an increase in south winds, look for highs in the 40s to near 50 for Friday. Warmer air moves in for Saturday with afternoon highs in the 70s. Another front and a shot of chilly air are due in on Sunday.

