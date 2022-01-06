Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Very Cold Night Ahead

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will drop quickly tonight under mostly clear skies. By morning, we’ll be in the 15-20 degree range. The winds will be light so real feel temperatures will be close to the actual air temperatures. With an increase in south winds, look for highs in the 40s to near 50 for Friday. Warmer air moves in for Saturday with afternoon highs in the 70s. Another front and a shot of chilly air are due in on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are fighting a fire that broke out on a train near Oklaunion Saturday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. 287 reopens after train derailment
Christian Bishop-Torrence and Sage Wright.
Parents indicted for capital murder in death of one-year-old
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
Henrietta man to be arrested for burning Florida landmark
Amanda Gourley and Fernando Rodriquez.
Two charged after SWAT team finds meth in Vernon Street home
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
WF man indicted for 16 counts, including attempted murder of police officers

Latest News

KAUZ Morning Forecast (12-23)
Cold returns tomorrow
Warming up a Little
Up and Down Temperature Weekend
Rollercoaster of temperatures